Soldiers with 4th Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, execute air assault rehearsals in preparation for the Joint Force Entry exercise ahead of Mountain Peak 25 at Division Hill, on Fort Drum, New York, May 8, 2025. JFE scenarios provide Soldiers with 2BCT a realistic home station aviation training opportunity in Large Scale Combat Operations in preparation for their upcoming rotation to JRTC 25-10. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Salvador Castro)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2025 14:20
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|961761
|VIRIN:
|250508-A-JH229-2968
|Filename:
|DOD_110983287
|Length:
|00:01:34
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
This work, 10th MTN DIV “Polar Bears” Execute Air Assault Rehearsals, by SGT Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
