    10th MTN DIV “Polar Bears” Execute Air Assault Rehearsals

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2025

    Video by Sgt. Salvador Castro 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with 4th Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, execute air assault rehearsals in preparation for the Joint Force Entry exercise ahead of Mountain Peak 25 at Division Hill, on Fort Drum, New York, May 8, 2025. JFE scenarios provide Soldiers with 2BCT a realistic home station aviation training opportunity in Large Scale Combat Operations in preparation for their upcoming rotation to JRTC 25-10. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Salvador Castro)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 14:20
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961761
    VIRIN: 250508-A-JH229-2968
    Filename: DOD_110983287
    Length: 00:01:34
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 10th MTN DIV “Polar Bears” Execute Air Assault Rehearsals, by SGT Salvador Castro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Drum
    Mountain Peak
    Joint Force Entry
    LSCO
    10th Mountain Division
    4-31 IN

