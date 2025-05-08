10th MTN DIV “Polar Bears” Execute Air Assault Rehearsals

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers with 4th Battalion, 31st Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, execute air assault rehearsals in preparation for the Joint Force Entry exercise ahead of Mountain Peak 25 at Division Hill, on Fort Drum, New York, May 8, 2025. JFE scenarios provide Soldiers with 2BCT a realistic home station aviation training opportunity in Large Scale Combat Operations in preparation for their upcoming rotation to JRTC 25-10. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Salvador Castro)