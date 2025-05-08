In this video, we explore the rules and regulations governing public use of water resource development projects managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, under the direction of the Chief of Engineers. These policies, codified in Title 36, Code of Federal Regulations (CFR), Part 327, are crucial for ensuring safety, environmental protection, and responsible recreation across lakes, rivers, reservoirs, and other federally managed water bodies.
|Date Taken:
|04.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2025 13:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|961756
|VIRIN:
|250424-A-QV643-1001
|PIN:
|250424
|Filename:
|DOD_110983164
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Adjacent Landowner Guidelines, by Audrey Gossett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.