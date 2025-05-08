Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Adjacent Landowner Guidelines

    FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    04.24.2025

    Video by Audrey Gossett 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District

    In this video, we explore the rules and regulations governing public use of water resource development projects managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, under the direction of the Chief of Engineers. These policies, codified in Title 36, Code of Federal Regulations (CFR), Part 327, are crucial for ensuring safety, environmental protection, and responsible recreation across lakes, rivers, reservoirs, and other federally managed water bodies.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 13:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 961756
    VIRIN: 250424-A-QV643-1001
    PIN: 250424
    Filename: DOD_110983164
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: FORT WORTH, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Adjacent Landowner Guidelines, by Audrey Gossett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USACE, Southwestern Division, Fort Worth, Audrey Gossett, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Encroachment

