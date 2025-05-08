Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Utah Army National Guard Conducts Joint Exercise HYDRA

    WEST JORDAN, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2025

    Video by Robert Harnden 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Interview: Chief Warrant Officer 2 Neal Barlow.
    The Utah National Guard conducts a joint kinetic exercise called HYDRA in key locations across the state, May. 8, 2025. This exercise integrates Air Force and Army teams and assets to enhance interoperability, readiness, and combat effectiveness across multiple domains. (Utah Army National Guard video by Rob Harnden)

    Date Taken: 05.08.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 13:46
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 961722
    VIRIN: 250508-Z-DA103-8003
    Filename: DOD_110982710
    Length: 00:05:05
    Location: WEST JORDAN, UTAH, US

    This work, Utah Army National Guard Conducts Joint Exercise HYDRA, by Robert Harnden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Joint Exercise
    AH-64 Apache
    Utah Army National Guard
    West Jordan
    Utah National Guard
    EXHYDRA

