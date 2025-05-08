Utah National Guard Conducts Joint Exercise HYDRA

Interview- Capt. Tyler Allen.
The Utah National Guard conducts a joint kinetic exercise called HYDRA in key locations across the state, May. 8, 2025. This exercise integrates Air Force and Army teams and assets to enhance interoperability, readiness, and combat effectiveness across multiple domains. (Utah Army National Guard video by Rob Harnden)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2025 13:46
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|961721
|VIRIN:
|250508-Z-DA103-8002
|Filename:
|DOD_110982675
|Length:
|00:02:48
|Location:
|WEST JORDAN, UTAH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
