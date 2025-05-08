Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military Health System Celebrates National Nurses Week 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.09.2025

    Video by John Benedetto 

    Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Health Affairs/Military Health System

    Military Health System leaders honor and thank our military nurses around the world for their selfless sacrifice with notes of appreciation and praise for National Nurses Week May 6-12, 2025.

    “Nurses touch our lives of every point … keeping us ready and healthy” says Dr. Carol A. Romano, Dean and Professor, Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences, Graduate School of Nursing.

    Capt. Alison Castro, Deputy Nurse Corps. Chief, Navy Nurse Corps., echoes the feeling, saying, “We are there to take care of the warfighter and their families, and that’s an incredible responsibility to have.”

    For National Nurses Week and beyond, share your gratitude for the impact our dedicated nurses have on patients at every stage of their lives.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 11:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 961699
    VIRIN: 250509-O-AY809-8883
    Filename: DOD_110982229
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Health System Celebrates National Nurses Week 2025, by John Benedetto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    nurses
    National Nurses Week
    nurses week
    Nurses week 2025

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download