Military Health System Celebrates National Nurses Week 2025

Military Health System leaders honor and thank our military nurses around the world for their selfless sacrifice with notes of appreciation and praise for National Nurses Week May 6-12, 2025.
“Nurses touch our lives of every point … keeping us ready and healthy” says Dr. Carol A. Romano, Dean and Professor, Uniformed Services University of Health Sciences, Graduate School of Nursing.
Capt. Alison Castro, Deputy Nurse Corps. Chief, Navy Nurse Corps., echoes the feeling, saying, “We are there to take care of the warfighter and their families, and that’s an incredible responsibility to have.”
For National Nurses Week and beyond, share your gratitude for the impact our dedicated nurses have on patients at every stage of their lives.
