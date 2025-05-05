Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    In my Boots: Mental Health

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    05.01.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. John Hanson, 35th Medical Group mental health noncommissioned officer in charge, discusses his work at the 35th Fighter Wing (FW) and the mental health resources available to Airmen at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 9, 2025. By providing preventative care, counseling services and crisis intervention, the Mental Health Clinic strengthens force readiness in the 35th FW by helping Airmen stay mentally resilient, mission-focused and able to perform in high-pressure environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.09.2025 03:24
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    TAGS

    Mental Health
    Misawa Air Base
    Resilience
    35th Fighter Wing
    readiness

