In my Boots: Mental Health

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. John Hanson, 35th Medical Group mental health noncommissioned officer in charge, discusses his work at the 35th Fighter Wing (FW) and the mental health resources available to Airmen at Misawa Air Base, Japan, May 9, 2025. By providing preventative care, counseling services and crisis intervention, the Mental Health Clinic strengthens force readiness in the 35th FW by helping Airmen stay mentally resilient, mission-focused and able to perform in high-pressure environments. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)
|05.01.2025
|05.09.2025 03:24
|Series
|961672
|250509-F-NU460-1001
|DOD_110981619
|00:01:44
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|1
|1
