Leaders from 10th Mountain Division visit the New York State Capitol Building to celebrate 10th Mountain Division Day in Albany, New York, May 7, 2025. Fort Drum Day honored the 10th Mountain Division (LI) and provided an opportunity for division leaders to engage with New York State senators and strengthen collaboration between Fort Drum and the people of New York. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Savannah Olvera)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2025 13:38
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|961581
|VIRIN:
|250507-A-HA106-5954
|Filename:
|DOD_110980314
|Length:
|00:02:02
|Location:
|ALBANY, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Drum Day: Strength in Service and Community, by PFC Savannah Olvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
