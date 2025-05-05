Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Drum Day: Strength in Service and Community

    ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2025

    Video by Pfc. Savannah Olvera 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Leaders from 10th Mountain Division visit the New York State Capitol Building to celebrate 10th Mountain Division Day in Albany, New York, May 7, 2025. Fort Drum Day honored the 10th Mountain Division (LI) and provided an opportunity for division leaders to engage with New York State senators and strengthen collaboration between Fort Drum and the people of New York. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Savannah Olvera)

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 13:38
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961581
    VIRIN: 250507-A-HA106-5954
    Filename: DOD_110980314
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: ALBANY, NEW YORK, US

    This work, Fort Drum Day: Strength in Service and Community, by PFC Savannah Olvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    10th Mountain Division, Albany Day, Senators, Community, U.S. Army

