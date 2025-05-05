Armaments Center’s Military Deputy administers oath of enlistment to more than 100 northern New Jersey high school students

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



MADISON, N.J. – More than 100 high school seniors were recognized for their commitment to enlist in military service after graduation during the 9th Annual Our Community Salutes (OCS) of North Jersey Enlistee Recognition Ceremony at Fairleigh Dickinson University (FDU), Florham Campus on May 7.

The students, all from northern New Jersey, received a special salute for enlisting in various branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, to include the U.S. Army, U.S. Army National Guard, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, and the U.S. Air Force.

Col. Kevin P. Shilley, Military Deputy at the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Armaments Center, and the event’s senior ranking military official, served as the evening’s keynote speaker in honoring the Class of 2025 and their families.