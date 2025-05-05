MADISON, N.J. – More than 100 high school seniors were recognized for their commitment to enlist in military service after graduation during the 9th Annual Our Community Salutes (OCS) of North Jersey Enlistee Recognition Ceremony at Fairleigh Dickinson University (FDU), Florham Campus on May 7.
The students, all from northern New Jersey, received a special salute for enlisting in various branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, to include the U.S. Army, U.S. Army National Guard, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, and the U.S. Air Force.
Col. Kevin P. Shilley, Military Deputy at the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Armaments Center, and the event’s senior ranking military official, served as the evening’s keynote speaker in honoring the Class of 2025 and their families.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2025 10:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|961542
|VIRIN:
|250507-A-GY890-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110979825
|Length:
|00:03:58
|Location:
|MADISON, NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Armaments Center’s Military Deputy administers oath of enlistment to more than 100 northern New Jersey high school students, by Eric Kowal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Armaments Center’s Military Deputy administers oath of enlistment to more than 100 northern New Jersey high school students
No keywords found.