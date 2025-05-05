Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Armaments Center’s Military Deputy administers oath of enlistment to more than 100 northern New Jersey high school students

    MADISON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2025

    Video by Eric Kowal 

    Picatinny Arsenal

    MADISON, N.J. – More than 100 high school seniors were recognized for their commitment to enlist in military service after graduation during the 9th Annual Our Community Salutes (OCS) of North Jersey Enlistee Recognition Ceremony at Fairleigh Dickinson University (FDU), Florham Campus on May 7.
    The students, all from northern New Jersey, received a special salute for enlisting in various branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, to include the U.S. Army, U.S. Army National Guard, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, and the U.S. Air Force.
    Col. Kevin P. Shilley, Military Deputy at the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) Armaments Center, and the event’s senior ranking military official, served as the evening’s keynote speaker in honoring the Class of 2025 and their families.

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 10:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961542
    VIRIN: 250507-A-GY890-1001
    Filename: DOD_110979825
    Length: 00:03:58
    Location: MADISON, NEW JERSEY, US

    This work, Armaments Center's Military Deputy administers oath of enlistment to more than 100 northern New Jersey high school students, by Eric Kowal, identified by DVIDS

    Armaments Center's Military Deputy administers oath of enlistment to more than 100 northern New Jersey high school students

