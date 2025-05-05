250506-N-JG278-1001

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) conducts flight operations in the South China Sea, May 6, 2025. Nimitz is currently underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gina Gallia)