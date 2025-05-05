The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) conducts flight operations in the South China Sea, May 6, 2025. Nimitz is currently underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gina Gallia)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.08.2025 05:14
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|961467
|VIRIN:
|250506-N-JG278-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110978642
|Length:
|00:00:50
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, 250506-N-JG278-1001, by SN Gina Gallia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
