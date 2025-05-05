Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    250506-N-JG278-1001

    UNITED STATES

    05.06.2025

    Video by Seaman Gina Gallia 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) conducts flight operations in the South China Sea, May 6, 2025. Nimitz is currently underway in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gina Gallia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2025
    Date Posted: 05.08.2025 05:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961467
    VIRIN: 250506-N-JG278-1001
