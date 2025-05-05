Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vegetative debris processing B-roll from Will Rogers Historic State Park

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2025

    Video by Chad Eller 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Los Angeles District

    B-roll of vegetative debris from the Southern California wildfires being processed for recycling at Will Rogers Historic State Park in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2025
    Date Posted: 05.07.2025 20:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961462
    VIRIN: 250505-A-CM209-1001
    Filename: DOD_110978538
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: PACIFIC PALISADES, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vegetative debris processing B-roll from Will Rogers Historic State Park, by Chad Eller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DEBRIS REMOVAL
    Wildfire Recovery
    debris management site
    LAWildfires25
    Chad Eller

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download