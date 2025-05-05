250506-N-RC734-1203 PRAIA, Cabo Verde (May 6, 2025) – B roll of a series of presenters briefing various legal topics to group of international military and civilian law enforcement and legal professionals at the Rule of Law exercise during Obangame Express 2025. Obangame Express is one of three regional maritime exercises led by U.S. Sixth Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities to African forces and international partners to address maritime security concerns. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Joseph M. Buliavac)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2025 18:03
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|961457
|VIRIN:
|250506-N-RC734-1203
|PIN:
|01
|Filename:
|DOD_110978417
|Length:
|00:01:49
|Location:
|PRAIA, CV
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Rule of Law Presenters Obangame Express 2025, by CPO Joseph Buliavac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.