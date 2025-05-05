Soldiers and civilians across the 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum gather for the Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 10th Mountain Division (LI) Artillery change of command ceremony at Magrath Sports Complex on Fort Drum, New York, May 7, 2025. A change of command ceremony is a tradition that represents a formal transfer from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Abigail Stewart)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2025 15:29
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|961441
|VIRIN:
|250507-A-OV624-8313
|Filename:
|DOD_110978077
|Length:
|00:01:32
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
