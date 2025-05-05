Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 10th Mountain Division (LI) Artillery Change of Command Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2025

    Video by Pfc. Abigail Stewart 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers and civilians across the 10th Mountain Division (LI) and Fort Drum gather for the Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 10th Mountain Division (LI) Artillery change of command ceremony at Magrath Sports Complex on Fort Drum, New York, May 7, 2025. A change of command ceremony is a tradition that represents a formal transfer from the outgoing commander to the incoming commander. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Abigail Stewart)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.07.2025 15:29
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961441
    VIRIN: 250507-A-OV624-8313
    Filename: DOD_110978077
    Length: 00:01:32
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 10th Mountain Division (LI) Artillery Change of Command Ceremony, by PFC Abigail Stewart, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    10th Mountain Division
    DIVARTY
    U.S. Army
    Change of Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download