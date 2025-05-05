Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USACE 250th Anniversary - ERDC-CERL's Additive Construction program

    UNITED STATES

    12.04.2024

    Video by Jared Eastman  

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Engineer Research and Development Center   

    In honor of the USACE 250th anniversary this year, we are telling the story of our past, present and future of engineering solutions to our nation’s toughest challenges. With that in mind, take a look at ERDC’s Construction and Engineering Research Lab’s (CERL) Additive Construction program. Utilizing local materials and a robust 3D printer that packs up into a storage container, the program is set to revolutionize how we keep our warfighters safe while abroad.

    Date Taken: 12.04.2024
    Date Posted: 05.07.2025 15:35
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USACE 250th Anniversary - ERDC-CERL's Additive Construction program, by Jared Eastman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    ERDC
    3D printing
    Additive Construction
    ERDC CERL

