In honor of the USACE 250th anniversary this year, we are telling the story of our past, present and future of engineering solutions to our nation’s toughest challenges. With that in mind, take a look at ERDC’s Construction and Engineering Research Lab’s (CERL) Additive Construction program. Utilizing local materials and a robust 3D printer that packs up into a storage container, the program is set to revolutionize how we keep our warfighters safe while abroad.
|Date Taken:
|12.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2025 15:35
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|961439
|VIRIN:
|241204-D-HE363-4898
|Filename:
|DOD_110978044
|Length:
|00:04:33
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USACE 250th Anniversary - ERDC-CERL's Additive Construction program, by Jared Eastman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
