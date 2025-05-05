USACE 250th Anniversary - ERDC-CERL's Additive Construction program

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In honor of the USACE 250th anniversary this year, we are telling the story of our past, present and future of engineering solutions to our nation’s toughest challenges. With that in mind, take a look at ERDC’s Construction and Engineering Research Lab’s (CERL) Additive Construction program. Utilizing local materials and a robust 3D printer that packs up into a storage container, the program is set to revolutionize how we keep our warfighters safe while abroad.