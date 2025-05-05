Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The WPAFB Inspector General's Office Mission

    UNITED STATES

    02.11.2025

    Video by Jeffery Harris, Dylan Kaericher and Austin Smith

    88th Air Base Wing

    A look at the role the WPAFB Inspector General's Office performs on base, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, May 7, 2025 . The IG office assesses and reports on the overall readiness, efficiency, economy, and discipline of Wright-Patt.

    Date Taken: 02.11.2025
    Date Posted: 05.07.2025 16:34
    Length: 00:02:49
    Location: US

    evaluation
    IG
    active shooter
    88 ABW

