A Son’s Silent Gratitude: Vietnam Veteran’s Medals Recovered After Eaton Fire

Nicholas Chambers stands at the site where his childhood home once stood before it was destroyed by the Eaton Fire. While assisting with debris removal, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers contractors recovered his late father’s military medals from the ashes. Chambers, whose father was a Vietnam War Army veteran, was moved beyond words by the unexpected discovery. (Video & Photography by Marti Allen, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers)
USACE is actively working in partnership with Los Angeles County, CalOES, FEMA and other partners to support the Southern California wildfire recovery efforts. USACE currently has more than 450 personnel on site and around 3,000 contractors actively supporting our local, state and FEMA partners to support survivors impacted by the Palisades and Eaton fires Jan. 7. This includes engineers, debris removal crews, safety officers, quality assurance specialists and more from across the nation. Additionally, there are more than 200 crews working 12-hour days, seven days a week for the express purpose of removing debris to mitigate risk to public health, protecting the environment and speeding community recovery.
|05.06.2025
|05.07.2025 14:30
|Video Productions
|PASADENA, CALIFORNIA, US
