63rd Bronze Minuteman Awards Dinner (2 min Reel)

The Utah Honorary Colonels Corps along with the Utah National Guard hosts the 63rd Bronze Minuteman Awards Dinner at the Little America Hotel in Salt Lake City, May. 1, 2025. The Bronze Minuteman recognizes significant contributions from members of the community that benefit local military members and veterans. (Utah Army National Guard video by Rob Harnden)