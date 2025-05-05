Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    63rd Bronze Minuteman Awards Dinner (2 min Reel)

    SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Video by Robert Harnden 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    The Utah Honorary Colonels Corps along with the Utah National Guard hosts the 63rd Bronze Minuteman Awards Dinner at the Little America Hotel in Salt Lake City, May. 1, 2025. The Bronze Minuteman recognizes significant contributions from members of the community that benefit local military members and veterans. (Utah Army National Guard video by Rob Harnden)

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.07.2025 14:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 961416
    VIRIN: 250501-Z-DA103-9002
    Filename: DOD_110977864
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 63rd Bronze Minuteman Awards Dinner (2 min Reel), by Robert Harnden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Soldier of the Year
    Utah National Guard
    Airman of the Year
    Bronze Minuteman
    Honorary Colonels Corps
    Little America Hotel

