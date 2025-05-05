3rd Infantry Division Soldiers operate counter-Unmanned Aerial Systems during Combined Resolve 25-02

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division talk about the EnforceAir 2 CUAS Software-Defined Radio (SDR) Drone Detector for operation during Combined Resolve 25-02 on the Joint Multinational Readiness Center, Hohenfels Training Area,Hohenfels, Germany, May 7, 2025. The EnforceAir 2 cUAS is designed to defend against unmanned aerial systems by creating a protection plan for units that is able to detect UAS threats, return drones to point-of-origin, and take over drones in order to ground them.
Combined Resolve is part of the Army’s “Transforming in Contact” initiative, which assesses the effectiveness of electronic warfare and counter-unmanned aerial systems, as well as how force structure changes and current tactics align with emerging technologies. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Jolene Cintron)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.07.2025 13:12
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|961407
|VIRIN:
|250506-A-FO268-1436
|Filename:
|DOD_110977757
|Length:
|00:09:04
|Location:
|BAYERN, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
