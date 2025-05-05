Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 23rd Army Band performs at the 2025 Bronze Minuteman Awards Dinner

    SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Video by Robert Harnden 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    The Utah Honorary Colonels Corps along with the Utah National Guard hosts the 63rd annual Bronze Minuteman Awards Dinner at the Little America Hotel in Salt Lake City, May. 1, 2024. The Bronze Minuteman recognizes significant contributions from members of the community that benefit local military members and veterans.

    Utah National Guard
    63rd Annual
    Honorary Colonels Corps
    Bronze Minuteman Awards Dinner
    Little America Hotel

