Fort Cavazos officials conducted a full-scale exercise on the installation, practicing a response to a trail derailment on the railhead behind Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center May 6, 2025.
Video News Release for Fort Cavazos Full Scale Exercise on May 6, 2025.
There are 4 segments to the video.
Segment 1: Interview 00:04:25
Juan Nava, USAG Fort Cavazos Chief of Plans and Operations, Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization, and Security; FSE Role: Exercise Director
Segment 2: Interview 2:26:10
Col. Joseph Yancey, Chief Medical Officer, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center; FSE Role: Hospital Incident Commander
Segment 3: Interview 04:48:24
Sharon Moton, Registered Nurse/ Nurse Educator, Women's Health Center, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center; FSE Role: RN Triage Nurse
Segment 4: B-Roll 05:32:18
EOC--Emergency Operation Center
|05.06.2025
|05.06.2025 16:50
|B-Roll
|961279
|250506-A-OL557-5555
|DOD_110975598
|00:09:02
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
