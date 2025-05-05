video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Fort Cavazos officials conducted a full-scale exercise on the installation, practicing a response to a trail derailment on the railhead behind Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center May 6, 2025.



Video News Release for Fort Cavazos Full Scale Exercise on May 6, 2025.

There are 4 segments to the video.

Segment 1: Interview 00:04:25

Juan Nava, USAG Fort Cavazos Chief of Plans and Operations, Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization, and Security; FSE Role: Exercise Director



Segment 2: Interview 2:26:10

Col. Joseph Yancey, Chief Medical Officer, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center; FSE Role: Hospital Incident Commander



Segment 3: Interview 04:48:24

Sharon Moton, Registered Nurse/ Nurse Educator, Women's Health Center, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center; FSE Role: RN Triage Nurse



Segment 4: B-Roll 05:32:18



EOC--Emergency Operation Center