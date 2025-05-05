Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Cavazos Full-Scale Exercise

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2025

    Video by Derika Upshaw 

    Fort Cavazos Public Affairs Office

    Fort Cavazos officials conducted a full-scale exercise on the installation, practicing a response to a trail derailment on the railhead behind Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center May 6, 2025.

    Video News Release for Fort Cavazos Full Scale Exercise on May 6, 2025.
    There are 4 segments to the video.
    Segment 1: Interview 00:04:25
    Juan Nava, USAG Fort Cavazos Chief of Plans and Operations, Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization, and Security; FSE Role: Exercise Director

    Segment 2: Interview 2:26:10
    Col. Joseph Yancey, Chief Medical Officer, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center; FSE Role: Hospital Incident Commander

    Segment 3: Interview 04:48:24
    Sharon Moton, Registered Nurse/ Nurse Educator, Women's Health Center, Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center; FSE Role: RN Triage Nurse

    Segment 4: B-Roll 05:32:18

    EOC--Emergency Operation Center

    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 16:50
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US

