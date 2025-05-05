Airmen from the 2nd Bomb Wing loaded, operated, and transported conventional weapons for exercise Combat Hammer at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., March 18, 2025. Exercise Combat Hammer is an end-to-end evaluation assessing the ability of units to build, load, and employ conventional weapons. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Devyn Taylor)
|Date Taken:
|03.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2025 15:07
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|961267
|VIRIN:
|250323-F-YA257-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110975034
|Length:
|00:00:26
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2nd Bomb Wing executes Combat Hammer, by A1C Devyn Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
