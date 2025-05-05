Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2nd Bomb Wing executes Combat Hammer

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.16.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Devyn Taylor 

    2nd Bomb Wing

    Airmen from the 2nd Bomb Wing loaded, operated, and transported conventional weapons for exercise Combat Hammer at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., March 18, 2025. Exercise Combat Hammer is an end-to-end evaluation assessing the ability of units to build, load, and employ conventional weapons. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Devyn Taylor)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 15:07
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 961267
    VIRIN: 250323-F-YA257-1001
    Filename: DOD_110975034
    Length: 00:00:26
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2nd Bomb Wing executes Combat Hammer, by A1C Devyn Taylor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Barksdale Air Force Base
    Combat Hammer
    96th Bomber Generation
    B-52 Aircrew
    B-52 Bomber

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download