Meet Erickson Tabucol. He is a dedicated member of the DLA Disposition team who are the premiere source for reutilization, transfer, donation and turn-in of property and offer a wide variety of services for the warfighter. Erickson also serves proudly with the Hawaii Army National Guard and they respond to natural disasters such as the devastating Maui fire. For more information about DLA, visit: www.dla.mil
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2025 14:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|961254
|VIRIN:
|250506-D-LU733-4585
|PIN:
|505848
|Filename:
|DOD_110974715
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Faces of DLA: Erickson Tabucol, DLA Disposition Services, Pearl Harbor, HI (emblem, open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.