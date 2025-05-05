Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Faces of DLA: Erickson Tabucol, DLA Disposition Services, Pearl Harbor, HI (emblem, open caption)

    UNITED STATES

    05.06.2025

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Meet Erickson Tabucol. He is a dedicated member of the DLA Disposition team who are the premiere source for reutilization, transfer, donation and turn-in of property and offer a wide variety of services for the warfighter. Erickson also serves proudly with the Hawaii Army National Guard and they respond to natural disasters such as the devastating Maui fire. For more information about DLA, visit: www.dla.mil

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 14:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 961254
    VIRIN: 250506-D-LU733-4585
    PIN: 505848
    Filename: DOD_110974715
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Faces of DLA: Erickson Tabucol, DLA Disposition Services, Pearl Harbor, HI (emblem, open caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

