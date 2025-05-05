Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tomb of The Unknown Soldier 2025 B Roll Package

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2025

    Video by Daryl Vaca 

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Tomb of the Unknown Soldier 2025 B-Roll Package (Shots at 60 fps/slow motion)

    Timestamps:
    00:00 - 00:33 | Sunrise from TUS
    00:34 - 00:51 | Morning light from Memorial Display Room
    00:52 - 03:01 | Sunrise time lapse at the Tomb with a Sentinel walking across the plaza.
    03:02 - 05:52 | Changing of the guard.
    05:53 - 09:13 | Relief commander enters the plaza and performs weapon inspection.
    09:14 - 14:30 | Changing of the guard and sentinel leaving the plaza.
    14:31 - 18:28 | Sentinel walking the mat in on the plaza.
    18:29 - 20:15 | Sentinel walking the mat in on the plaza shot from above.
    20:16 - 22:15 | Sentinel's shoes walking on the plaza/mat.
    22:16 - 26:37 | Shots of the Tomb from different perspectives in and around the plaza.
    26:38 - 27:30 | Wide shot of the Memorial Display Room from the press pit.
    27:31 - 35:09 | Public Wreath Ceremony from the press pit.

    (U.S. Army Video by Jamie Mahon / Arlington National Cemetery)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.05.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 09:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961216
    VIRIN: 250505-A-YL265-1372
    Filename: DOD_110973744
    Length: 00:35:08
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tomb of The Unknown Soldier 2025 B Roll Package, by Daryl Vaca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download