Tomb of the Unknown Soldier 2025 B-Roll Package (Shots at 60 fps/slow motion)
Timestamps:
00:00 - 00:33 | Sunrise from TUS
00:34 - 00:51 | Morning light from Memorial Display Room
00:52 - 03:01 | Sunrise time lapse at the Tomb with a Sentinel walking across the plaza.
03:02 - 05:52 | Changing of the guard.
05:53 - 09:13 | Relief commander enters the plaza and performs weapon inspection.
09:14 - 14:30 | Changing of the guard and sentinel leaving the plaza.
14:31 - 18:28 | Sentinel walking the mat in on the plaza.
18:29 - 20:15 | Sentinel walking the mat in on the plaza shot from above.
20:16 - 22:15 | Sentinel's shoes walking on the plaza/mat.
22:16 - 26:37 | Shots of the Tomb from different perspectives in and around the plaza.
26:38 - 27:30 | Wide shot of the Memorial Display Room from the press pit.
27:31 - 35:09 | Public Wreath Ceremony from the press pit.
(U.S. Army Video by Jamie Mahon / Arlington National Cemetery)
05.05.2025
05.06.2025 09:04
B-Roll
961216
250505-A-YL265-1372
DOD_110973744
00:35:08
ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
3
3
