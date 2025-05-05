video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Tomb of the Unknown Soldier 2025 B-Roll Package (Shots at 60 fps/slow motion)



Timestamps:

00:00 - 00:33 | Sunrise from TUS

00:34 - 00:51 | Morning light from Memorial Display Room

00:52 - 03:01 | Sunrise time lapse at the Tomb with a Sentinel walking across the plaza.

03:02 - 05:52 | Changing of the guard.

05:53 - 09:13 | Relief commander enters the plaza and performs weapon inspection.

09:14 - 14:30 | Changing of the guard and sentinel leaving the plaza.

14:31 - 18:28 | Sentinel walking the mat in on the plaza.

18:29 - 20:15 | Sentinel walking the mat in on the plaza shot from above.

20:16 - 22:15 | Sentinel's shoes walking on the plaza/mat.

22:16 - 26:37 | Shots of the Tomb from different perspectives in and around the plaza.

26:38 - 27:30 | Wide shot of the Memorial Display Room from the press pit.

27:31 - 35:09 | Public Wreath Ceremony from the press pit.



(U.S. Army Video by Jamie Mahon / Arlington National Cemetery)