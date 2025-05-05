Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Rolling Hills 2025 B-Roll Package

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2025

    Video by Daryl Vaca 

    Arlington National Cemetery   

    Rolling Hills at Arlington National Cemetery.
    Sections: 28/30/31/36/36A/38/39/41/42/43

    Timestaps:
    00:00 - 01:10 | Section 30
    01:11 - 01:33 | Section 31
    01:34 - 01:51 | Section 36
    01:52 - 02:24 | Section 38 Looking over to Section 43
    02:25 - 02:45 | Schley Drive/Yellow Line Section 38 Looking over to Section 43
    02:46 - 03:29 | Section 38
    03:30 - 03:56 | Section 43
    03:57 - 04:24 | Section 43 Looking over Section 38
    04:25 - 04:37 | Section 28
    04:38 - 06:07 | Section 43
    06:08 - 06:40 | Section 43 Looking over Section 38
    06:41 - 06:50 | Section 43
    06:51 - 07:08 | Section 43 Looking over Section 38
    07:09 - 07:34 | Section 43
    07:35 - 07:38 | Section 38
    07:39 - 07:46 | Section 38 & Section 43
    07:47 - 08:14 | Section 38
    08:15 - 08:34 | Section 43
    08:35 - 08:44 | Section 28
    08:45 - 08:51 | Section 38
    08:52 - 09:54 | Section 54


    (U.S. Army Video by Daryl Vaca / Arlington National Cemetery)

    Date Taken: 04.17.2025
    Date Posted: 05.06.2025 09:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961215
    VIRIN: 250417-A-YL265-9812
    Filename: DOD_110973724
    Length: 00:09:54
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Rolling Hills 2025 B-Roll Package, by Daryl Vaca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

