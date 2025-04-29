Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Friendship Day 2025: Lance Cpl. Dwayne Thompson interview

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.04.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Tahir Noel 

    AFN - Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Dwayne Thompson, station ordnance, Headquarters and Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, gives an interview during the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day 2025 at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 4, 2025. The JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day is hosted annually to strengthen relationships with the host community and offer a cultural exchange that highlights the mutual support between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Tahir Noel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 21:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961181
    VIRIN: 250504-M-CD478-1004
    Filename: DOD_110972526
    Length: 00:01:17
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Friendship Day 2025: Lance Cpl. Dwayne Thompson interview, by LCpl Tahir Noel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

