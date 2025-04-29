Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Friendship Day 2025: MAGTF demo and Team Fastrax

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.04.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Tahir Noel 

    AFN - Iwakuni

    A U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom helicopter with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 169, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, flies over a U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 462, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, during a flight demonstration that also included a jump by Team Fastrax during the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 2025 at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 4, 2025. The JMSDF and MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day is hosted annually to strengthen relationships with the host community and offer a cultural exchange that highlights the mutual support between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Tahir Noel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 20:43
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961178
    VIRIN: 250504-M-CD478-1002
    Filename: DOD_110972504
    Length: 00:00:32
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

