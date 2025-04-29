Friendship Day 2025: MAGTF demo and Team Fastrax

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom helicopter with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 169, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, flies over a U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 462, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, during a flight demonstration that also included a jump by Team Fastrax during the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 2025 at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 4, 2025. The JMSDF and MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day is hosted annually to strengthen relationships with the host community and offer a cultural exchange that highlights the mutual support between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Tahir Noel)