Friendship Day 2025: MAGTF demo and Team Fastrax

A U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom helicopter with Marine Light Attack Helicopter Squadron (HMLA) 169, Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, flies over a U.S. Marine Corps CH-53E Super Stallion with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 462, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, during a flight demonstration that also included a jump by Team Fastrax during the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 2025 at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 4, 2025. The JMSDF and MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day is hosted annually to strengthen relationships with the host community and offer a cultural exchange that highlights the mutual support between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Tahir Noel)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2025 20:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|961178
|VIRIN:
|250504-M-CD478-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110972504
|Length:
|00:00:32
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
