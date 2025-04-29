Friendship Day 2025: Whiskey Papa and F-16 Demo

Masahiro Utsumi, the pilot of the stunt plane Whiskey Papa, an Extra EA 300L aircraft, and an F-16CJ Fighting Falcon with the Pacific Air Forces’ F-16 Demonstration Team perform aerobatics during the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 2025 at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 4, 2025. The JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day is hosted annually to strengthen relationships with the host community and offer a cultural exchange that highlights the mutual support between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alejandra Vega)
