    Friendship Day 2025: Whiskey Papa and F-16 Demo

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.04.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Alejandra Vega 

    AFN - Iwakuni

    Masahiro Utsumi, the pilot of the stunt plane Whiskey Papa, an Extra EA 300L aircraft, and an F-16CJ Fighting Falcon with the Pacific Air Forces’ F-16 Demonstration Team perform aerobatics during the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 2025 at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 4, 2025. The JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day is hosted annually to strengthen relationships with the host community and offer a cultural exchange that highlights the mutual support between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Alejandra Vega)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 20:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961174
    VIRIN: 250504-M-FU569-1001
    Filename: DOD_110972478
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    F-16
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Whiskey Papa
    Airshow 2025
    Friendship Day 2025

