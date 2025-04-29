The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers called in reinforcements to remove a radio tower near Teterville, Kansas, April 23, 2025.
The 82nd Engineer Battalion, 1st Infantry Division out of Fort Riley, Kansas provided explosive enthusiasm and support to remove the repeater tower, a once vital piece of communication infrastructure for the Kansas Area lake offices since the 1960s.
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2025 15:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|961134
|VIRIN:
|250423-A-PO406-3500
|Filename:
|DOD_110971868
|Length:
|00:02:43
|Location:
|KANSAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Tulsa District calls on Fort Riley engineers for for tower removal, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.