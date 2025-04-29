Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tulsa District calls on Fort Riley engineers for for tower removal

    KANSAS, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2025

    Video by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers called in reinforcements to remove a radio tower near Teterville, Kansas, April 23, 2025.
    The 82nd Engineer Battalion, 1st Infantry Division out of Fort Riley, Kansas provided explosive enthusiasm and support to remove the repeater tower, a once vital piece of communication infrastructure for the Kansas Area lake offices since the 1960s.

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 15:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 961134
    VIRIN: 250423-A-PO406-3500
    Filename: DOD_110971868
    Length: 00:02:43
    Location: KANSAS, US

    This work, Tulsa District calls on Fort Riley engineers for for tower removal, by Brannen Parrish, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Tulsa District, Fort Riley, USACE, Engineers, 1stInfantryDivision

