Tulsa District calls on Fort Riley engineers for for tower removal

The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers called in reinforcements to remove a radio tower near Teterville, Kansas, April 23, 2025.

The 82nd Engineer Battalion, 1st Infantry Division out of Fort Riley, Kansas provided explosive enthusiasm and support to remove the repeater tower, a once vital piece of communication infrastructure for the Kansas Area lake offices since the 1960s.