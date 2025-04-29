ACHE San Diego Members Tour USNS Mercy for Educational Event on Military Medicine and Global Health

250501-N-N1505-1001 SAN DIEGO (May 1, 2025) — Attendees with the American College of Healthcare Executives tour the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) during an educational event highlighting the role of military medicine in global health and warfighter readiness, May 1, 2025. The event included a guided ship tour and a panel discussion with Navy Medicine leaders, offering 1.5 in-person ACHE education credits. The mission of NMCSD is to provide a superior experience for our patients, staff, and warfighters. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore.
