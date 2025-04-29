Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ACHE San Diego Members Tour USNS Mercy for Educational Event on Military Medicine and Global Health

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Courtesy Video

    Naval Medical Center San Diego

    250501-N-N1505-1001 SAN DIEGO (May 1, 2025) — Attendees with the American College of Healthcare Executives tour the hospital ship USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) during an educational event highlighting the role of military medicine in global health and warfighter readiness, May 1, 2025. The event included a guided ship tour and a panel discussion with Navy Medicine leaders, offering 1.5 in-person ACHE education credits. The mission of NMCSD is to provide a superior experience for our patients, staff, and warfighters. NMCSD employs more than 5,000 active-duty military personnel, civilians, and contractors in southern California to deliver exceptional care afloat and ashore.

    ACHE San Diego Members Tour USNS Mercy for Educational Event on Military Medicine and Global Health

    USNS Mercy (T-AH 19)

