ACHE San Diego Members Tour USNS Mercy for Educational Event on Military Medicine and Global Health

SAN DIEGO (May 1, 2025) - Members of the American College of Healthcare Executives (ACHE) – San Diego Chapter gathered aboard the USNS Mercy (T-AH 19) for a special event titled "Exploring Military Medicine and Global Health: An Educational Tour of the USNS Mercy, the U.S. Navy's West Coast Hospital Ship."​



The event began promptly in the late afternoon with a guided tour of the hospital ship, followed by a facilitated panel discussion, and provided 1.5 in-person ACHE education credits to registered participants.​



The program offered ACHE members an in-depth look at the mission, capabilities, and global contributions of U.S. Navy medicine, highlighting the role of hospital ships in humanitarian assistance, disaster response, and operational support missions.​



“This was a unique opportunity to showcase the critical role of military medicine in both national defense and global health efforts,” said Cmdr. Dereck Hoffman, Expeditionary Medical Facility Brave Director for Administration at Naval Medical Center San Diego and ACHE San Diego Chapter Military Chair. “We were grateful to the crew of the USNS Mercy for opening their doors to our healthcare colleagues and helping us strengthen the connection between military and civilian healthcare leadership.”​



The USNS Mercy, homeported in San Diego, is one of the Navy’s two hospital ships and is equipped with 1,000 beds, 12 operating rooms, and a comprehensive range of medical services. The ship has supported both international humanitarian missions and domestic relief efforts, exemplifying Navy Medicine’s global impact and operational flexibility.​



The event also echoed the strategic priorities outlined by the Navy’s Surgeon General, Rear Adm. Darin Via, who has emphasized Navy Medicine’s critical role in warfighter readiness and the importance of maintaining a forward-deployed, medically ready force. Under the Surgeon General’s Campaign Plan, Navy Medicine focuses on four lines of effort:



Deliver Expeditionary Medicine Systems



Increase Sailor and Marine Deployability



Provide Quality Healthcare and Patient Safety Programs Across the Naval Force



Recruit and Retain Navy Medicine Shipmates



When called upon, the Mercy is expected to deploy expeditiously to provide scalable role three medical and surgical care across a broad range of specialties. Mercy does so while serving as an afloat theater hospitalization capability, all in support of the joint warfighter engaged in the full range of military operations.



"Mercy’s primary mission is to provide health services in support of combatant command missions," said Capt. Darla Dietrich, Mercy's Executive Officer. "While in a Reduced Operating Status, we are expected to activate to Full Operating Status within five days of an activation order."



This educational event demonstrated those principles in action by providing healthcare leaders with a firsthand look at how Navy Medicine prepares for and responds to real-world operations—from delivering surgical care in theater to supporting humanitarian missions in times of crisis.​



The event also reinforced the Navy’s dedication to interprofessional collaboration, education, and shared learning across the healthcare sector, while also showcasing the innovation and resilience of military medical teams in support of both warfighter readiness and humanitarian outreach.​



