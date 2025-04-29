Army National Guard Senior Leadership visits Utah

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Director of the Army National Guard, Lt. Gen. Jonathan M. Stubbs, fires an M109A5 Paladin Howitzer with the 1st Battalion 145th Field Artillery Regiment as they conduct a live-fire demonstration from an at Dugway Proving Ground, April 29, 2025. The Utah National Guard showcased unit readiness and capabilities to senior Army National Guard leaders during annual training events held in multiple locations across Utah’s diverse landscape. (Utah Army National Guard video by Sgt. Ian Tracy)