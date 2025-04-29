Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army National Guard Senior Leadership visits Utah

    DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UTAH, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2025

    Video by Robert Harnden 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    Director of the Army National Guard, Lt. Gen. Jonathan M. Stubbs, fires an M109A5 Paladin Howitzer with the 1st Battalion 145th Field Artillery Regiment as they conduct a live-fire demonstration from an at Dugway Proving Ground, April 29, 2025. The Utah National Guard showcased unit readiness and capabilities to senior Army National Guard leaders during annual training events held in multiple locations across Utah’s diverse landscape. (Utah Army National Guard video by Sgt. Ian Tracy)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 14:56
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:02:25
    Location: DUGWAY PROVING GROUND, UTAH, US

