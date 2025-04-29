Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army National Guard Senior Leadership visits Utah

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UTAH, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2025

    Video by Robert Harnden 

    Utah National Guard Public Affairs

    (B-Roll, Reel 4 of 4) Lt. Gen Jonathan M. Stubbs, Director of the Army National Guard, tours several operating units to include the 211th Aviation Battalion, the 97 Special Forces Group, and the 65th Field Artillery Battalion, Apr. 29, 2025. The Utah National Guard showcased unit readiness and capabilities to senior Army National Guard leaders during annual training events held in multiple locations across Utah’s diverse landscape. (Utah Army National Guard video by Rob Harnden)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 14:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961108
    VIRIN: 250429-Z-DA103-7004
    Filename: DOD_110971544
    Length: 00:07:34
    Location: UTAH, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army National Guard Senior Leadership visits Utah, by Robert Harnden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Utah National Guard
    Director Army National Guard
    DARNG23
    DARN23
    Jonathan M. Stubbs

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download