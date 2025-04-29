Army National Guard Senior Leadership visits Utah

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/961108" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

(B-Roll, Reel 4 of 4) Lt. Gen Jonathan M. Stubbs, Director of the Army National Guard, tours several operating units to include the 211th Aviation Battalion, the 97 Special Forces Group, and the 65th Field Artillery Battalion, Apr. 29, 2025. The Utah National Guard showcased unit readiness and capabilities to senior Army National Guard leaders during annual training events held in multiple locations across Utah’s diverse landscape. (Utah Army National Guard video by Rob Harnden)