B-Roll; Task Force Iron celebrates Day of the Restoration of Latvian Independence with NATO Allies

Members of Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 41st Field Artillery Regiment, participate in celebrating the Day of the Restoration of Latvian Independence in Talsi, Latvia, May 4, 2025. The Day of the Restoration of Latvian Independence commemorates the declaration of the Latvian Republic by the Latvian Soviet Socialist Republic, which was part of the Soviet Union, on May 4, 1990. Latvia was officially recognized as an independent nation by the Soviet Union on Sept 6, 1991. The U.S. remains committed to the NATO alliance and our Latvian allies. Latvia is clearly invested in their defense and our cooperation strengthens deterrence and security along NATO’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio)
05.04.2025
05.05.2025
|B-Roll
|961060
|250504-Z-FK430-1003
|DOD_110970654
|00:02:09
|LV
|3
|3
