    B-Roll; Task Force Iron celebrates Day of the Restoration of Latvian Independence with NATO Allies

    LATVIA

    05.04.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio and Staff Sgt. Michael Dunagan

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Members of Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 41st Field Artillery Regiment, participate in celebrating the Day of the Restoration of Latvian Independence in Talsi, Latvia, May 4, 2025. The Day of the Restoration of Latvian Independence commemorates the declaration of the Latvian Republic by the Latvian Soviet Socialist Republic, which was part of the Soviet Union, on May 4, 1990. Latvia was officially recognized as an independent nation by the Soviet Union on Sept 6, 1991. The U.S. remains committed to the NATO alliance and our Latvian allies. Latvia is clearly invested in their defense and our cooperation strengthens deterrence and security along NATO’s eastern flank. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 09:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961060
    VIRIN: 250504-Z-FK430-1003
    Filename: DOD_110970654
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: LV

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll; Task Force Iron celebrates Day of the Restoration of Latvian Independence with NATO Allies, by SSG Rose Di Trolio and SSG Michael Dunagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Latvia
    VCorps
    Restoration of Independence Festival
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNato
    TFIron

