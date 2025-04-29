A-Roll; Task Force Iron celebrates Day of the Restoration of Latvian Independence with NATO Allies

U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Jeffrey R. Alexander, Chief of Staff of the Michigan Air National Guard, speaks about the Day of the Restoration of Latvian Independence in Talsi, Latvia, May 4, 2025. The Day of the Restoration of Latvian Independence is also observed as a celebration of freedom, with a military parade held annually since 2012. U.S. presence in Latvia enhances combat readiness, ensuring U.S. forces can operate effectively alongside Latvian and NATO allies in diverse conditions. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio)
