A-Roll; Task Force Iron celebrates Day of the Restoration of Latvian Independence with NATO Allies

U.S. Army Col. Margaret Stick, commander of the 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade, speaks about the Day of the Restoration of Latvian Independence at Talsi, Latvia, May 4, 2025. The day is also observed as a celebration of freedom, with a military parade held annually since 2012. The U.S. presence in Latvia enhances combat readiness and ensures U.S. forces can operate effectively alongside Latvian and NATO allies in diverse conditions. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio)
