    A-Roll; Task Force Iron celebrates Day of the Restoration of Latvian Independence with NATO Allies

    LATVIA

    05.04.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio 

    70th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Col. Margaret Stick, commander of the 1st Armored Division Combat Aviation Brigade, speaks about the Day of the Restoration of Latvian Independence at Talsi, Latvia, May 4, 2025. The day is also observed as a celebration of freedom, with a military parade held annually since 2012. The U.S. presence in Latvia enhances combat readiness and ensures U.S. forces can operate effectively alongside Latvian and NATO allies in diverse conditions. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Rose Di Trolio)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 09:53
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 961057
    VIRIN: 250504-Z-FK430-1001
    Filename: DOD_110970635
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: LV

    Latvia
    VCORPS
    Restoration of Independence
    StrongerTogether
    WEARENATO
    TFIron

