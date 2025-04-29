Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Friendship Day 2025: US-2 and P-19C Firetruck Race

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.04.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Saul Hernandez 

    AFN - Iwakuni

    A Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force US-2 aircraft with Air Rescue Squadron (ARS) 71, Fleet Air Wing 31, and a P-19C firetruck from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, race during the JMSDF and MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day 2025 at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 4, 2025. The JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day is hosted annually to strengthen relationships with the host community and offer a cultural exchange that highlights the mutual support between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Saul Hernandez)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 07:47
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    TAGS

    Japan
    airshow
    Open House
    JMSDF
    FD25
    Friendship Day 25

