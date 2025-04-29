A Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force US-2 aircraft with Air Rescue Squadron (ARS) 71, Fleet Air Wing 31, and a P-19C firetruck from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni, race during the JMSDF and MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day 2025 at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 4, 2025. The JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day is hosted annually to strengthen relationships with the host community and offer a cultural exchange that highlights the mutual support between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Saul Hernandez)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2025 07:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|961052
|VIRIN:
|250504-M-RU004-2270
|Filename:
|DOD_110970375
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Friendship Day 2025: US-2 and P-19C Firetruck Race, by LCpl Saul Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.