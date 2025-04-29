Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Friendship Day 2025 B-Roll: F/A-18F Super Hornet demo, F-2 demo

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.04.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont 

    AFN - Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force aircraft in the Indo-Pacific region conduct aerial demonstrations during the JMSDF and Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 2025 at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 4, 2025. The JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day is hosted annually to strengthen relationships with the host community and offer a cultural exchange that highlights the mutual support between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 05:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961038
    VIRIN: 250505-M-MJ417-2002
    Filename: DOD_110970196
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Friendship Day 2025 B-Roll: F/A-18F Super Hornet demo, F-2 demo, by LCpl Eliza Fremont, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USMC
    MCAS Iwakuni
    airshow
    flyover
    JMSDF
    Friendship Day 2025

