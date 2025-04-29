U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force aircraft in the Indo-Pacific region conduct aerial demonstrations during the JMSDF and Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 2025 at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 4, 2025. The JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day is hosted annually to strengthen relationships with the host community and offer a cultural exchange that highlights the mutual support between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.05.2025 05:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|961038
|VIRIN:
|250505-M-MJ417-2002
|Filename:
|DOD_110970196
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS AIR STATION IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Friendship Day 2025 B-Roll: F-18 demo, F-2 demo, by LCpl Eliza Fremont, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
