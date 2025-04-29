Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Friendship Day 2025 B-Roll: CVW-5 flyover, F-35B demo, Whiskey Papa demo

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.04.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont 

    AFN - Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force aircraft in the Indo-Pacific region, along with the stunt plane Whiskey Papa, an Extra EA 300L aircraft flown by Masahiro Utsumi, perform aerobatics and aerial demonstrations during the JMSDF and Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 2025 at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 4, 2025. The JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day is hosted annually to strengthen relationships with the host community and offer a cultural exchange that highlights the mutual support between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 06:04
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961030
    VIRIN: 250505-M-MJ417-2001
    Filename: DOD_110970018
    Length: 00:03:15
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Friendship Day 2025 B-Roll: CVW-5 flyover, F-35B demo, Whiskey Papa demo, by LCpl Eliza Fremont, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCAS Iwakuni
    CVW-5
    Super Hornets
    Whiskey Papa
    F-35B
    White Arrows

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download