Friendship Day 2025 B-Roll: CVW-5 flyover, F-35B demo, Whiskey Papa demo

U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Navy, and Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force aircraft in the Indo-Pacific region, along with the stunt plane Whiskey Papa, an Extra EA 300L aircraft flown by Masahiro Utsumi, perform aerobatics and aerial demonstrations during the JMSDF and Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 2025 at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 4, 2025. The JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day is hosted annually to strengthen relationships with the host community and offer a cultural exchange that highlights the mutual support between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Eliza Fremont)