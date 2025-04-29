Friendship Day 2025 B-Roll: F/A-18F Super Hornet demo and US-2 firetruck race

A U.S. Navy F/A-18F Super Hornet with Strike Fighter Squadron 102, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 5, conducts a flight demonstration, and a Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force US-2 aircraft with Air Rescue Squadron (ARS) 71, Fleet Air Wing 31, races a P-19C firetruck from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni during Friendship Day 2025 at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 4, 2025. The JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day is hosted annually to strengthen relationships with the host community and offer a cultural exchange that highlights the mutual support between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jase Graziano)
|05.03.2025
|05.05.2025 06:18
|B-Roll
|961018
|250504-M-NV810-1003
|DOD_110969902
|00:01:09
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|6
|6
