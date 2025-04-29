Friendship Day 2025: Lexus/Pathfinder Air Racing demo

Yoshihide Muroya, an air race pilot with Lexus/Pathfinder Air Racing, performs an aerial demonstration during the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 2025 at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 4, 2025. The JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day is hosted annually to strengthen relationships with the host community and offer a cultural exchange that highlights the mutual support between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jase Graziano)
