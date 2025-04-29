Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Friendship Day 2025

    IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    05.03.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jase Graziano 

    AFN - Iwakuni

    Several U.S. Marine Corps units assigned to the Indo-Pacific region conduct a Marine air-Ground Task Force demonstration during the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 2025 at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 4, 2025. The JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day is hosted annually to strengthen relationships with the host community and offer a cultural exchange that highlights the mutual support between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jase Graziano)

    Date Taken: 05.03.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 07:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 961009
    VIRIN: 250504-M-NV810-1001
    Filename: DOD_110969704
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    TAGS

    MCAS Iwakuni
    Air show
    Friendship Day
    MAGTF

