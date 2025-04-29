Several U.S. Marine Corps units assigned to the Indo-Pacific region conduct a Marine air-Ground Task Force demonstration during the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force and Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni Friendship Day 2025 at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, May 4, 2025. The JMSDF-MCAS Iwakuni Friendship Day is hosted annually to strengthen relationships with the host community and offer a cultural exchange that highlights the mutual support between the U.S. and Japan. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Jase Graziano)
|05.03.2025
|05.05.2025 07:26
|B-Roll
|961009
|250504-M-NV810-1001
|DOD_110969704
|00:01:16
|IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
|4
|4
