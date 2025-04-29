Motivational Monday Minute: Episode 9

U.S. Army CH (COL) Vincent A. Cummings, Command Chaplain for the D.C. National Guard presents Motivational Monday Minute to encourage and inspire. Whether full or part-time, each Soldier & Airman has a role to play, in being a Capital Guardian. As Command Chaplain, he's a shepherd multiplier, who develops spiritual readiness. Each episode is a step in that journey…together…as Capital Guardians! This special edition Motivational Monday Minute features CH (MG) William “Bill” Green Jr., U.S. Army Chief of Chaplains, who served as keynote speaker during the first annual Resilience Luncheon hosted by the D.C. National Guard Chaplain Corps. The keynote address focused on purpose, core values, resilience, character, connection, unity and spiritual readiness. Spiritual readiness is a cornerstone of holistic Soldier and Airman readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)
