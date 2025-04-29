Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Motivational Monday Minute: Episode 9

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Arthur Wright 

    DC National Guard

    U.S. Army CH (COL) Vincent A. Cummings, Command Chaplain for the D.C. National Guard presents Motivational Monday Minute to encourage and inspire. Whether full or part-time, each Soldier & Airman has a role to play, in being a Capital Guardian. As Command Chaplain, he's a shepherd multiplier, who develops spiritual readiness. Each episode is a step in that journey…together…as Capital Guardians! This special edition Motivational Monday Minute features CH (MG) William “Bill” Green Jr., U.S. Army Chief of Chaplains, who served as keynote speaker during the first annual Resilience Luncheon hosted by the D.C. National Guard Chaplain Corps. The keynote address focused on purpose, core values, resilience, character, connection, unity and spiritual readiness. Spiritual readiness is a cornerstone of holistic Soldier and Airman readiness. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Arthur M. Wright)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2025
    Date Posted: 05.05.2025 08:06
    TAGS

    resilience
    readiness
    Army National Guard
    D.C. National Guard
    Motivational Monday Minute
    CH (MG) William “Bill” Green Jr.

