Obangame Express 2025 - Mount Whitney

250504-N-RO855-1022 PRAIA, Cabo Verde (May 4, 2025) - The Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), the U.S. Sixth Fleet Flagship, arrives in Praia, Cabo Verde in support Obangame Express 2025. Obangame Express is one of three regional maritime exercises led by U.S. Sixth Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities to African forces and international partners to address maritime security concerns. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb M. Foote)