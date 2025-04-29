Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Obangame Express 2025 - Mount Whitney

    PRAIA, CAPE VERDE

    05.04.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Caleb Foote 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    250504-N-RO855-1022 PRAIA, Cabo Verde (May 4, 2025) - The Blue Ridge-class command and control ship USS Mount Whitney (LCC 20), the U.S. Sixth Fleet Flagship, arrives in Praia, Cabo Verde in support Obangame Express 2025. Obangame Express is one of three regional maritime exercises led by U.S. Sixth Fleet as part of a comprehensive strategy to provide collaborative opportunities to African forces and international partners to address maritime security concerns. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Caleb M. Foote)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2025
    Date Posted: 05.04.2025 13:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960983
    VIRIN: 250504-N-RO855-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110968905
    Length: 00:00:24
    Location: PRAIA, CV

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Obangame Express 2025 - Mount Whitney, by PO2 Caleb Foote, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Obangame Express
    OE25

