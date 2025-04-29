Sailors conduct flight operations aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the South China Sea, May 3, 2025. Nimitz is underway in the 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gina Gallia)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.04.2025 08:10
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|960958
|VIRIN:
|250503-N-JG278-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110967630
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Downloads:
|10
|High-Res. Downloads:
|10
This work, 250503-N-JG278-1001, by SN Gina Gallia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.