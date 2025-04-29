Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    250503-N-JG278-1001

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    05.03.2025

    Video by Seaman Gina Gallia 

    USS Nimitz (CVN 68)   

    Sailors conduct flight operations aboard the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68) in the South China Sea, May 3, 2025. Nimitz is underway in the 7th Fleet area of operations on a scheduled deployment, demonstrating the U.S. Navy's unwavering commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gina Gallia)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2025
    Date Posted: 05.04.2025 08:10
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960958
    VIRIN: 250503-N-JG278-1001
    Filename: DOD_110967630
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 10
    High-Res. Downloads: 10

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 250503-N-JG278-1001, by SN Gina Gallia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Nimitz
    CVN 68
    Navy
    sailors
    aviation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download