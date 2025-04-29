Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    12th MCD hosts Mini-OCS: Buddy Rushing B-Roll

    WARRENTON, OREGON, UNITED STATES

    04.25.2025

    Video by Cpl. Bruin Largent 

    12th Marine Corps District

    U.S. Marine Corps officer candidates participate in buddy rushing drills during a Mini-Officer Candidate School event at Camp Rilea Armed Forces Training Center in Warrenton, Oregon, April 26, 2025. Mini-OCS provides applicants and candidates a glimpse into Officer Candidate School by placing them through an intense training environment designed to test their endurance, resiliency, and courage. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Bruin Largent)

    Date Taken: 04.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.03.2025 18:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960941
    VIRIN: 250425-M-FS029-1001
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_110967253
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: WARRENTON, OREGON, US

    This work, 12th MCD hosts Mini-OCS: Buddy Rushing B-Roll, by Cpl Bruin Largent, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    miniocs25

