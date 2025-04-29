12th MCD hosts Mini-OCS: Buddy Rushing B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/960941" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps officer candidates participate in buddy rushing drills during a Mini-Officer Candidate School event at Camp Rilea Armed Forces Training Center in Warrenton, Oregon, April 26, 2025. Mini-OCS provides applicants and candidates a glimpse into Officer Candidate School by placing them through an intense training environment designed to test their endurance, resiliency, and courage. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Bruin Largent)