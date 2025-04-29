Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    354th RANS: Staying sighted in

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson 

    354th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 354th Range Squadron discuss their role in the mission at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 2, 2025. The RANS helps schedule, plan and coordinate the use of the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex for home units and our allies and partners. (U.S. Video by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 17:10
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Eielson AFB
    Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    F-35 A Lighting II

