354th RANS: Staying sighted in

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/960933" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 354th Range Squadron discuss their role in the mission at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 2, 2025. The RANS helps schedule, plan and coordinate the use of the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex for home units and our allies and partners. (U.S. Video by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)