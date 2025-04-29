U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 354th Range Squadron discuss their role in the mission at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, May 2, 2025. The RANS helps schedule, plan and coordinate the use of the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex for home units and our allies and partners. (U.S. Video by Airman 1st Class Spencer Hanson)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2025 17:10
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|960933
|VIRIN:
|250502-F-SH339-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110967084
|Length:
|00:01:22
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 354th RANS: Staying sighted in, by A1C Spencer Hanson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.