    908th provides look into future career paths for potential recruits

    MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks 

    908th Flying Training Wing

    Dothan High School Army Junior ROTC members explore possible career paths within the Air Force. The students interact with a 908th Flying Training Wing Integrated Aircrew Systems Trainer during a visit to Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, April 30, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks)

    Location: MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US

    TAGS

    JROTC
    Air Force
    22nd Air Force
    Maxwell Air Force Base
    Air Force Reserve Command
    MH-139A Grey Wolf

