Dothan High School Army Junior ROTC members explore possible career paths within the Air Force. The students interact with a 908th Flying Training Wing Integrated Aircrew Systems Trainer during a visit to Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, April 30, 2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks)
|05.02.2025
|05.02.2025 18:02
|Package
|960927
|250502-F-US158-2001
|DOD_110966836
|00:01:25
|MONTGOMERY, ALABAMA, US
|2
|2
This work, 908th provides look into future career paths for potential recruits, by SrA Kamiyah Burks, identified by DVIDS
