908th provides look into future career paths for potential recruits

Photo By Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks | Cadets from Dothan High School Army Junior ROTC gather around an Integrated Aircrew...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks | Cadets from Dothan High School Army Junior ROTC gather around an Integrated Aircrew Systems Trainer, which is a replica of an MH-139A Grey Wolf Helicopter on Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, April 30, 3025. The students visited the 908th hangars to hear from Maj. David Castillo, 703rd Helicopter Squadron chief of scheduling, and explore the helicopter as well as the potential careers available to them. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kamiyah Burks) see less | View Image Page

A total of 25 cadets from Dothan High School’s Army Junior ROTC in Dothan, Alabama, toured Maxwell Air Force Base and Gunter Annex April 30, 2025, to explore career possibilities within the Air Force.



During their tour of the base, one of their stops was at the 908th Flying Training Wing hangars to learn about the unit’s MH-139A Grey Wolf Helicopter. While they were visiting, the cadets spoke with Maj. David Castillo, 703rd Helicopter Squadron chief of scheduling.



“Events like this are good. It gives the children an understanding of what exactly the reserves have to offer.” said Castillo. “There's a lot of people who are aware of active duty, but not so much Guard and Reserve, so it’s a good opportunity to open up and let them know, hey, there are flying opportunities and different jobs associated with that for them after high school.”



The 908th actively participates in outreach initiatives like this to encourage and inform potential future recruits. By introducing the students to a diverse range of careers at Maxwell Air Force Base, the aim is to expand their awareness of the possibilities available to them.



“All of this is career broadening for them. What do they not know about? What are they interested in?” said Katheryn Ganster, Maxwell Air Force Base school liaison.



In addition to touring the Grey Wolf, the cadets also visited Security Forces, Firefighters, the Air Traffic Control Tower, the Fitness Center, and the Air Force Enlisted Heritage Hall on Gunter Annex.



By engaging with Air Force personnel and touring various facilities, the Dothan High School cadets gained valuable insights into potential future career paths and a deeper understanding of service in the Air Force.