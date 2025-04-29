10th Mountain Division Soldiers Execute Cold-load Training for Upcoming Mountain Peak Excercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers from 2nd Brigade Combat Team and 10th Combat Aviation Brigade, 10th Mountain Division (LI), conduct cold-load training and elevator drills in preparation for Mountain Peak on Fort Drum, New York, May 2, 2025. The training was held to practice the operations that will take place during the Mountain Peak exercise, further building better teamwork, and joint arms cohesion between units. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Samuel Bonney)