1st Sgt. Adam Miller, outgoing senior enlisted advisor of the Mountain Reception Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division (LI), relinquishes responsibility to 1st Sgt. Danielle Snow, incoming senior enlisted advisor of the MRC, during a change of responsibility ceremony on Fort Drum, New York, May 2, 2025. The change of responsibility ceremony is a tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from the outgoing senior enlisted advisor to the incoming senior enlisted advisor. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Savannah Olvera)
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.02.2025 16:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|960923
|VIRIN:
|250502-A-HA106-6691
|Filename:
|DOD_110966757
|Length:
|00:02:27
|Location:
|FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, A New Leader Assumes Responsibility of Mountain Reception Company, by PFC Savannah Olvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
