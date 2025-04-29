A New Leader Assumes Responsibility of Mountain Reception Company

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



1st Sgt. Adam Miller, outgoing senior enlisted advisor of the Mountain Reception Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division (LI), relinquishes responsibility to 1st Sgt. Danielle Snow, incoming senior enlisted advisor of the MRC, during a change of responsibility ceremony on Fort Drum, New York, May 2, 2025. The change of responsibility ceremony is a tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from the outgoing senior enlisted advisor to the incoming senior enlisted advisor. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Savannah Olvera)