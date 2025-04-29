Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    A New Leader Assumes Responsibility of Mountain Reception Company

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Video by Pfc. Savannah Olvera 

    27th Public Affairs Detachment

    1st Sgt. Adam Miller, outgoing senior enlisted advisor of the Mountain Reception Company, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 10th Mountain Division (LI), relinquishes responsibility to 1st Sgt. Danielle Snow, incoming senior enlisted advisor of the MRC, during a change of responsibility ceremony on Fort Drum, New York, May 2, 2025. The change of responsibility ceremony is a tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility from the outgoing senior enlisted advisor to the incoming senior enlisted advisor. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Savannah Olvera)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.02.2025
    Date Posted: 05.02.2025 16:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 960923
    VIRIN: 250502-A-HA106-6691
    Filename: DOD_110966757
    Length: 00:02:27
    Location: FORT DRUM, NEW YORK, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A New Leader Assumes Responsibility of Mountain Reception Company, by PFC Savannah Olvera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MRC, Fort Drum, 10th Mountain Division, COR

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download